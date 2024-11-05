Unicef lauds Thai Government's resolution to expedite nationality for stateless

Thailand was one of the founding members of the Global Alliance to End Statelessness, launched by the UN High Commissioner on October 15, 2024. At the 2023 Global Refugee Forum, Thailand pledged to prioritize resolving statelessness, with a focus on children born in the country. This new resolution turns this commitment into powerful action, unlocking the potential of stateless people to fully contribute to Thailand’s economic and social development.

Unicef has worked closely with the Royal Thai Government to promote the rights of stateless children and accelerate progress toward ending childhood statelessness. Unicef works directly with district authorities and partners to register at least 5,000 stateless children and their families each year—an essential step toward establishing a legal identity. In provinces with high numbers of stateless children, Unicef has introduced innovative mobile civil registration units, while also providing local officials and organizations with training to better support stateless communities. Through advocacy, research, and reporting, Unicef has also identified key challenges and solutions for future work.

As we celebrate this momentous occasion, Unicef commits to further work with the Government and partners during the implementation of the resolution, including continued use of mobile registration and any other support required. We look forward to continued collaboration with the Royal Thai government to bring hope, dignity, and opportunity to every child in Thailand, helping to build a future where all children can realize their full potential.