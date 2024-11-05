Unicef lauds Thai Government's resolution to expedite nationality for stateless

That number includes approximately 142,000 children, born in Thailand, many from ethnic minorities. This milestone marks a transformative step in addressing childhood statelessness, upholding children's rights, and securing a brighter future for generations who have lived and contributed to the country for decades.
This decision reflects the Royal Thai Government’s commitment to ensuring that every child has access to essential services including education, healthcare, protection, and the right to a legal identity. By taking this step, the Government affirms that all children deserve the opportunity to thrive and participate fully in their communities.
For decades, Thailand has been home to one of the world’s largest stateless populations, with over 592,340 individuals registered as stateless, including approximately 169,241 children as of June 2024, according to the Ministry of Interior. The new decision will provide a pathway to nationality for over 83% of those children, a major step forward. For those born without citizenship, legally registering their children can be extremely challenging, creating a cycle of statelessness. Without a legal identity, they face significant barriers to accessing basic services and opportunities, profoundly impacting these children's lives and futures.
Thailand was one of the founding members of the Global Alliance to End Statelessness, launched by the UN High Commissioner on October 15, 2024. At the 2023 Global Refugee Forum, Thailand pledged to prioritize resolving statelessness, with a focus on children born in the country. This new resolution turns this commitment into powerful action, unlocking the potential of stateless people to fully contribute to Thailand’s economic and social development.
Unicef has worked closely with the Royal Thai Government to promote the rights of stateless children and accelerate progress toward ending childhood statelessness. Unicef works directly with district authorities and partners to register at least 5,000 stateless children and their families each year—an essential step toward establishing a legal identity. In provinces with high numbers of stateless children, Unicef has introduced innovative mobile civil registration units, while also providing local officials and organizations with training to better support stateless communities. Through advocacy, research, and reporting, Unicef has also identified key challenges and solutions for future work.
As we celebrate this momentous occasion, Unicef commits to further work with the Government and partners during the implementation of the resolution, including continued use of mobile registration and any other support required. We look forward to continued collaboration with the Royal Thai government to bring hope, dignity, and opportunity to every child in Thailand, helping to build a future where all children can realize their full potential.