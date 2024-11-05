Moo Deng comes to Government House

She then shared with the ministry team that she had once tried to take her children to see Moo Deng at Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chonburi province but opted for the dolphin show instead because of the long wait.

She expressed interest in visiting again and suggested a Cabinet zoo trip, humorously adding, “This time we’re heading north for our mobile Cabinet meeting; next time, how about a Moo Deng mobile Cabinet meeting?”

When asked by reporters when this “Moo Deng mobile Cabinet meeting” might happen, the prime minister joked, “Moo Deng can wait – let’s start with some moo krata [Thai BBQ] first!”

Before leaving, she received a tote bag printed with an image of a Schomburgk's deer as a souvenir and handed out “Moo Deng” pins to the media.

Meanwhile Attapol, Moo Deng’s caretaker expressed excitement about meeting the prime minister and promised to introduce every new animal born at Khao Kheow Open Zoo to the public. He also thanked fans for their support and votes.