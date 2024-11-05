Moo Deng comes to Government House

Before the weekly Cabinet meeting on Tuesday at Government House, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra visited an exhibition promoting "Moo Deng, the Pygmy Hippo – Thailand’s Natural Soft Power".
The event was led by Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Chalermchai Sri-on, who was joined by senior ministry officials and Khao Kheow Open Zoo representatives, along with Attapol Nundee, Moo Deng's caretaker.
They also showcased a Moo Deng mascot and plush toy, highlighting Thailand’s soft power that attracts global visitors and boosts tourism revenue.
During the visit, the prime minister greeted Moo Deng’s caretaker, who recently won "Video of the Year" at the 2024 TikTok Awards, joking, “You got famous through your clips!” She then held a Moo Deng plush toy, noting that she usually only holds her own children and asking if the real Moo Deng had grown any teeth.
She playfully remarked, “I was hoping to see the real Moo Deng today.”
Paetongtarn admired the Moo Deng mascot, dressed in a skirt made of traditional Thai plaid fabric, saying, “So adorable! Do you have an outfit like this for me?”
She then shared with the ministry team that she had once tried to take her children to see Moo Deng at Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chonburi province but opted for the dolphin show instead because of the long wait.
She expressed interest in visiting again and suggested a Cabinet zoo trip, humorously adding, “This time we’re heading north for our mobile Cabinet meeting; next time, how about a Moo Deng mobile Cabinet meeting?”
When asked by reporters when this “Moo Deng mobile Cabinet meeting” might happen, the prime minister joked, “Moo Deng can wait – let’s start with some moo krata [Thai BBQ] first!”
Before leaving, she received a tote bag printed with an image of a Schomburgk's deer as a souvenir and handed out “Moo Deng” pins to the media.
Meanwhile Attapol, Moo Deng’s caretaker expressed excitement about meeting the prime minister and promised to introduce every new animal born at Khao Kheow Open Zoo to the public. He also thanked fans for their support and votes.