CIB reveals update on Sittra Biabungkerd case

The commander of the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) has provided an update on the case involving Sittra Biabungkerd, also known as Lawyer Tum, revealing that assets totalling more than 71 million baht have been seized, including bank-account funds and a luxury home. However, luxury watches previously worn by the well-known lawyer remain missing.
On Monday at the Crime Suppression Division (CSD), Pol Lt Gen Jiraphop Phuridet, CIB commander, reported progress on the case.
Charges have been filed against Sittha in four cases previously mentioned in the news, involving 71 million baht in cash, 39 million baht in cryptocurrency, a Mercedes-Benz, and design fees.
Regarding recent rumours about an additional individual potentially facing charges, Jiraphop clarified that the investigation is ongoing, and if evidence points to anyone else, an additional arrest warrant will be issued.
He emphasised that any further action would be conducted transparently and that a public announcement will be made only after the process is complete.
So far, seized assets from Lawyer Tum include 28 million baht in bank accounts and a house worth 43 million baht, reportedly linked to the 71 million baht in question. Other assets include vehicles and various items.
However, upon opening a safe, no items were found inside, and the luxury watches previously worn by Lawyer Tum have also not been located.
Sittra and his wife were arrested after Sittha’s former client Jatuporn Ubollert filed a complaint saying the lawyer had deceived her into paying 71 million baht to invest in an online lottery platform, deceived her into paying his relatives 39 million baht, charged 1.5 million baht above the market price for a Mercedes-Benz SUV and charged almost three times actual value for hotel design.