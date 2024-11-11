CIB reveals update on Sittra Biabungkerd case

Charges have been filed against Sittha in four cases previously mentioned in the news, involving 71 million baht in cash, 39 million baht in cryptocurrency, a Mercedes-Benz, and design fees.

Regarding recent rumours about an additional individual potentially facing charges, Jiraphop clarified that the investigation is ongoing, and if evidence points to anyone else, an additional arrest warrant will be issued.

He emphasised that any further action would be conducted transparently and that a public announcement will be made only after the process is complete.