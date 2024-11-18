Legal avenue regarding land dispute at Khao Kradong proposed

"This effectively acknowledges that the land belongs to the SRT and is a public asset,” Nuth said. “How can it be appropriated as private property? Upon reviewing the issuance of land titles for 5,083 rai, it is evident that these titles were granted over land owned by the SRT, even though the political family only holds and resides on approximately 300 rai.”

Moreover, upon examining the content of the investigative committee's resolution regarding the Khao Kradong land, it aligns closely with the arguments used to oppose the claim of land ownership by the prominent political family.

The legal arguments presented by the legal team representing this political family in Buriram province, and others involved, matched almost entirely with the committee's resolution to "dismiss the case and not revoke the Department of Lands-issued land titles". This raises questions about the committee's neutrality, as the unanimous decision to dismiss the case appears suspicious.