Asia Cement donated 113 tons of cement for flood aid in Phayao and Chiang Rai

Prasert gave a speech: “The massive flood in Chiang Rai Province in 2024 has caused many families to lose loved ones and homes, while communities were submerged under thick mud. Agricultural areas and public utilities were heavily damaged across a wide region, greatly affecting people's lives. However, amidst this crisis, we have seen an outpouring of support from people across the country.”

“Today, Asia Cement Public Company Limited, along with valued customers, distributors, and volunteer craftsmen, has delivered assistance to restore the livelihoods of people in Chiang Rai affected by the flood in a sustainable and long-term manner. The company supported 64 tons (1,360 bags) of Dokbua cement under the activity ‘Strong Cement, Doing Good Deed with a Strong Heart.’ The cement will be used to renovate and repair temples and schools and will be delivered to the Chiang Rai Provincial Administrative Organization to restore public utilities damaged by the flood. On behalf of Chiang Rai Province, I would like to express our gratitude to Asia Cement Public Company Limited and all parties for their generosity in helping the victims, enabling the people of Chiang Rai to overcome this crisis and regain their smiles.”

“There are 8 temples and 6 schools in Chiang Rai Province that received Dokbua cement.”

Nopadol said, “Asia Cement Public Company Limited recognizes the importance of this event and has organized a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) project called ‘Strong Cement, Doing Good Deed with a Strong Heart,’ to help renovate and repair homes and buildings affected by the flood in the North. The company’s first project was to donate 15 tons of cement via the Ejan Page to repair homes for people in Mae Sai District and Mueang Chiang Rai District. Most recently, we donated 64 tons (1,360 bags) of Dokbua cement to assist flood victims in Phayao Province and 49 tons (1,060 bags) of Dokbua cement to flood victims in Chiang Rai Province, helping to repair houses and buildings. Mr. Nopadol also emphasized that the donated cement is GO GREEN, low-carbon cement, which is environmentally friendly and reduces carbon dioxide emissions in every production process.”