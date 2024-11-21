Making a killing from earthworms, geckos and leeches

In Nakhon Phanom province, a local community has carved out a distinctive livelihood, possibly unique in Thailand, by processing earthworms, geckos, and leeches to generate income.

This unconventional industry brings in hundreds of millions of baht annually to the Ban Tan village in Na Wa district.

In October, as the rainy season ebbs and the weather turns cooler, it becomes difficult to dry leeches, so the villagers shift their focus to collecting earthworms, which migrate to moist environments during winter.