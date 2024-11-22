Thailand Best Agricultural Showroom: Grand opening announcement 

This initiative aligns with the government’s policy to promote high-quality agricultural products by leveraging enhanced marketing channels. The showroom, transformed from a former pet building near the Sri Rat Expressway entrance, has been renovated into a state-of-the-art facility showcasing premium agricultural goods.

Purpose and Objectives

The showroom serves multiple purposes:

1. Showcasing agricultural excellence to both Thai and international audiences.

2. Creating sales opportunities for farmers and producers.

3. Enhancing modern agricultural practices, management skills, and strategic production planning.

4. Expanding customer networks while fostering consumer insights.

5. Adding value to agricultural products, from fresh produce to processed goods.

It also aims to address key challenges in agricultural marketing, including branding, packaging, and expanding market access through offline and online channels.