Thailand Best Agricultural Showroom: Grand opening announcement 

This initiative aligns with the government’s policy to promote high-quality agricultural products by leveraging enhanced marketing channels. The showroom, transformed from a former pet building near the Sri Rat Expressway entrance, has been renovated into a state-of-the-art facility showcasing premium agricultural goods.
Purpose and Objectives
The showroom serves multiple purposes:
1. Showcasing agricultural excellence to both Thai and international audiences.
2. Creating sales opportunities for farmers and producers.
3. Enhancing modern agricultural practices, management skills, and strategic production planning.
4. Expanding customer networks while fostering consumer insights.
5. Adding value to agricultural products, from fresh produce to processed goods.
It also aims to address key challenges in agricultural marketing, including branding, packaging, and expanding market access through offline and online channels.
Event Details
• First Showcase: November 22–28, 2024
• Second Showcase: January 27–February 2, 2025
Venue: High-Quality Agricultural Products Exhibition Center
Visitors will explore a curated collection of premium-grade agricultural products, including organic and health-focused goods. Over 20 vendors are participating, offering diverse products and delicious foods.
Daily Workshops, engaging workshops will be available, such as:
1. Flower pounding on fabric
2. Natural indigo dyeing
3. Gel candle making
4. Scented candle crafting
5. Leaf colour transfer on fabric
6. Beaded necklace and phone charm making
Special Promotions
1. Discounted Eggs: Cartons priced at 65 THB, limited to 200 cartons daily.
2. Shopping Discount: Receive 100 THB off purchases of 200 THB or more.
Convenience for Visitors, A free shuttle service will operate daily from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM throughout the event.
Join Us!
We invite everyone to experience the grand opening of the Thailand Best Agricultural Showroom, showcasing the best in Thai agriculture. Don’t miss the opportunity to shop, learn, and enjoy exclusive promotions.
Let’s support our farmers and celebrate the richness of Thai agricultural products together!