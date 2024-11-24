Thai children in crisis, threatening nation\'s future

Currently, Thailand is facing the challenges of becoming an "ageing society", but there are also issues within the child population that need to be addressed.

First, the number of children has decreased because of a continuous decline in birth rates.

Thailand may experience GDP growth of less than 2%

Over the past five decades, the fertility rate has rapidly declined. The total fertility rate (TFR), or the average number of children a woman will have during her reproductive years, was 6 children per woman between 1960 and 1965, while in 2022, it was only 1 child per woman.

Somchai Chitsuchon, director of research on inclusive development at the Thailand Development Research Institute (TDRI), said the low birth rate will lead to a reduced labour force, which will impact the country’s ability to generate income, or gross domestic product. This will result in slow to minimal economic growth.