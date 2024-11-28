Overnight downpours flood parts of Hat Yai

The outskirts of Hat Yai, particularly the Baan Plak Thong area in Kho Hong subdistrict of Hat Yai District, Songkhla Province, are experiencing widespread flooding following heavy overnight rainfall. In the community along the Plak Thong-Khuan Chong Road, floodwaters have overflowed onto the streets, rendering some areas impassable for small vehicles. High-lift pickup trucks are also struggling against the strong currents.

Homes have been inundated, with water levels reaching 60-90 centimetres in some spots. Overnight, locals scrambled to move belongings to higher ground. Large trucks were mobilised to transport motorcycles and vehicles to safer areas, preventing further damage.

Residents reported continuous rain throughout the night. This area serves as a water catchment from hill slopes in Na Mom District and overflows from the R6 Canal, which has reached critical levels, triggering a red flag warning. Flooding entered homes around 4am, prompting families to lift household items above water levels and move vehicles to safe zones. Many are staying vigilant as rain persists and water levels may rise further.



