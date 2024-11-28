Overnight downpours flood parts of Hat Yai

The outskirts of Hat Yai, particularly the Baan Plak Thong area in Kho Hong subdistrict of Hat Yai District, Songkhla Province, are experiencing widespread flooding following heavy overnight rainfall. In the community along the Plak Thong-Khuan Chong Road, floodwaters have overflowed onto the streets, rendering some areas impassable for small vehicles. High-lift pickup trucks are also struggling against the strong currents.
Homes have been inundated, with water levels reaching 60-90 centimetres in some spots. Overnight, locals scrambled to move belongings to higher ground. Large trucks were mobilised to transport motorcycles and vehicles to safer areas, preventing further damage.
Residents reported continuous rain throughout the night. This area serves as a water catchment from hill slopes in Na Mom District and overflows from the R6 Canal, which has reached critical levels, triggering a red flag warning. Flooding entered homes around 4am, prompting families to lift household items above water levels and move vehicles to safe zones. Many are staying vigilant as rain persists and water levels may rise further.
The Kho Hong Municipality has deployed personnel and equipment to expedite water drainage. The situation remains critical due to incoming water from multiple sources, including mountain runoff from Na Mom District and overflow from the retention pond in Khlong Rian, which drains into the R6 Canal.
Mayor Taweesak Taweerat of Kho Hong Municipality expressed concern about Khlong Hwa, which carries water from Sadao District and Thung Lung Subdistrict in Hat Yai. If the R1 Canal continues to drain efficiently and there is no seawater intrusion, communities along Khlong Hwa should remain safe. However, ongoing monitoring is required as rainfall persists.
Hat Yai District and Kho Hong Municipality have sought assistance from foundations, including Rong Che Tao Bo Keng Foundation and Mittrapap Samakkee Foundation, to provide flat-bottom boats for evacuations, particularly for residents in single-storey homes and vulnerable groups, such as the elderly. Relief kitchens have also been established to distribute meals and alleviate immediate hardships.
Taweesak urged residents to closely monitor flood updates, prepare to move belongings to higher ground and prevent children from playing in the strong currents. Meanwhile, the inner city of Hat Yai remains unaffected, with canals in the area still functioning well for drainage