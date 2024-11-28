Police bust int’l ring selling fake accounts to online criminals

An international ring selling fake social media accounts to online criminals has been busted after raids across Chiang Mai, the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) announced on Wednesday.

Fifteen suspects were arrested during coordinated raids at 21 locations on Tuesday in an operation dubbed “CIB Crushes the Grey Dragon”, CIB commander Jiraphop Phuridet announced at a press conference. They included a Thai woman, Jiraphan Prakobkit, 30, who is married to a Chinese man believed to be the gang’s leader.

The married couple and the other suspects – one Thai man, four Chinese nationals, and eight Myanmar nationals – have been charged with "collaboratively manufacturing, using, importing, exporting, or trading telecommunication devices without authorisation”.