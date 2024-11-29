Over 2,500 accidents happened on Rama II Road between 2018 and 2023

Rama II Road, often called the "Endless Construction Road", has seen frequent accidents throughout its decades-long construction, attributed to a 50-year timeline of projects. As a vital route to southern Thailand, it remains the site of numerous large-scale projects aimed at reducing severe traffic congestion.
Accident statistics (2018 to April 2023)
The Department of Highways reports that 2,504 accidents occurred on Rama II Road (Highway No. 35, Dao Khanong – Wang Manao) during this period, resulting in 142 fatalities and 1,441 injuries:
2018: 491 accidents, 38 fatalities, 268 injuries
2019: 415 accidents, 23 fatalities, 275 injuries
2020: 406 accidents, 20 fatalities, 277 injuries
2021: 234 accidents, 21 fatalities, 116 injuries
2022: 434 accidents, 16 fatalities, 229 injuries
2023 (Jan–Apr): 262 accidents, 12 fatalities, 138 injuries
Notable accidents on Rama II Road
Aug 9, 2020: Two vehicles fell into a construction pit in Samut Sakhon due to inadequate warnings.
Aug 21, 2021: A worker fell to his death while installing a bridge beam.
July 17, 2022: Falling construction materials damaged vehicles and injured three individuals.
July 22, 2022: Cracks on an elevated bridge needed two weeks of repair work.
July 31, 2022: A U-turn bridge collapsed, killing two and injuring two others.
Mar 7, 2023: A crane toppled while lifting a backhoe.
May 7, 2023: A beam fell, killing one worker and damaging four vehicles.
Nov 29, 2024: A gantry crane and concrete segment collapsed during the M82 elevated highway project, resulting in multiple casualties.
Major construction projects on Rama II Road
Since 2018, several large-scale construction projects have been undertaken, including:
Rama II Road expansion (Bang Khun Thian–Ekkachai section) – Completed in July 2021.
Elevated highway (Thonburi–Paktai Route) – Currently under construction.
Motorway M82 (Bang Khun Thian – Ban Phaeo) – Spanning 24.7km with a budget of 29.2 billion baht, divided into:
Phase 1: Bang Khun Thian – Ekkachai (8.3km) – Budget: THB10.5 billion
Phase 2: Ekkachai – Ban Phaeo (16.4km) – Budget: THB18.8 billion.
Expected full operation by 2025.
Rama III – Dao Khanong – Outer Ring Road Expressway – Ongoing.
Rama II Road remains a critical yet hazardous route as construction continues to evolve alongside traffic safety challenges.