Over 2,500 accidents happened on Rama II Road between 2018 and 2023

Rama II Road, often called the "Endless Construction Road", has seen frequent accidents throughout its decades-long construction, attributed to a 50-year timeline of projects. As a vital route to southern Thailand, it remains the site of numerous large-scale projects aimed at reducing severe traffic congestion.

Accident statistics (2018 to April 2023)

The Department of Highways reports that 2,504 accidents occurred on Rama II Road (Highway No. 35, Dao Khanong – Wang Manao) during this period, resulting in 142 fatalities and 1,441 injuries:

2018: 491 accidents, 38 fatalities, 268 injuries

2019: 415 accidents, 23 fatalities, 275 injuries

2020: 406 accidents, 20 fatalities, 277 injuries

2021: 234 accidents, 21 fatalities, 116 injuries

2022: 434 accidents, 16 fatalities, 229 injuries

2023 (Jan–Apr): 262 accidents, 12 fatalities, 138 injuries