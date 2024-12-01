Cool to cold weather to persist in most parts of Thailand

Cool to cold weather will persist in Northeast Thailand while the North, Central, Bangkok and its vicinity, the East, and the upper South will experience cool weather in the morning, the Thai Meteorological Department has forecast for the next 24 hours.

A strong cold air mass from China covering the upper South and the South China Sea is gradually weakening, leading to rising temperatures and morning fog in these areas.

Residents in these areas are advised to take care of their health due to the changing weather conditions, the department said.

People should also be cautious of potential fire hazards due to the dry weather and exercise care when travelling through foggy areas.