Cool to cold weather to persist in most parts of Thailand

Cool to cold weather will persist in Northeast Thailand while the North, Central, Bangkok and its vicinity, the East, and the upper South will experience cool weather in the morning, the Thai Meteorological Department has forecast for the next 24 hours.
A strong cold air mass from China covering the upper South and the South China Sea is gradually weakening, leading to rising temperatures and morning fog in these areas.
Residents in these areas are advised to take care of their health due to the changing weather conditions, the department said.
People should also be cautious of potential fire hazards due to the dry weather and exercise care when travelling through foggy areas.
The northeast monsoon over the Gulf of Thailand and the South is weakening, reducing rainfall in the South. However, a low-pressure area over the Malacca Strait will bring heavy rains to some areas of the lower South, the department said.
Residents are urged to be cautious during heavy rains and accumulated rain causing flash floods, runoffs, and river overflows, especially in hilly areas near water channels and low-lying regions.
Thailand is experiencing low levels of dust and haze accumulation due to strong winds and good air circulation.
Regional forecast (6pm Sunday to 6pm Monday):
Bangkok and its vicinity:
Minimum temperature: 22-23°C.
Northern Region:
Minimum: 16-22°C.
Mountain tops: Very cold, 7-14°C.
Northeastern Region:
Minimum: 15-19°C.
Mountain peaks: Very cold, 7-15°C.
Central Region:
Minimum: 19-21°C.
Eastern Region:
Minimum: 19-23°C.
Southern Region (East Coast):
Thunderstorms in 60% of the areas with heavy rain in Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat provinces.
Southern Region (West Coast):
Thunderstorms in 40% of the area with heavy rain in Krabi, Trang, and Satun provinces.