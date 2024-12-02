14 southern provinces In Thailand on high alert for floods from Tuesday

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM), in a statement issued Monday, said that according to the Meteorological Department, a low-pressure system over the southern South China Sea is expected to move across the Gulf of Thailand and southern Thailand into the lower Andaman Sea.
"This system is forecast to bring heavy to very heavy rainfall to certain areas,” the statement read.
The affected provinces are Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat, Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang, and Satun.
In response, the DDPM said authorities have been instructed to closely monitor weather conditions, water levels, and rainfall trends to ensure timely action.
The Central Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Command has directed its regional centres in Surat Thani, Songkhla, and Phuket to remain vigilant and ready to assist as needed.
Meanwhile, the DDPM reported on Sunday that ongoing floods have claimed 12 lives and affected 78 districts, 508 sub-districts, 3,387 villages, and 617,386 households across seven southern provinces: Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Satun, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat.
In a separate statement, Deputy Government Spokesperson Anukool Pruksanusak reassured farmers in the southern region of the government’s commitment to providing support.
"The ongoing floods in southern Thailand have caused significant damage to the agricultural sector, particularly livestock farming. The government is fully coordinating with all relevant agencies to deliver urgent relief,” he said.
Anukool added that the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives has instructed its units to assess damages promptly and accelerate relief efforts to ease the hardships faced by affected farmers.
The Department of Livestock Development has also implemented emergency assistance measures under the Ministry of Finance’s 2021 regulations to support farmers whose livelihoods have been severely impacted, he said.
"All government agencies have mobilised resources to provide comprehensive aid, particularly in the agricultural sector, emphasising prompt actions to minimise the impact of this disaster,” Anukool said.
Bernama
The Star
Asia News Network