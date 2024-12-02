14 southern provinces In Thailand on high alert for floods from Tuesday

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM), in a statement issued Monday, said that according to the Meteorological Department, a low-pressure system over the southern South China Sea is expected to move across the Gulf of Thailand and southern Thailand into the lower Andaman Sea.

"This system is forecast to bring heavy to very heavy rainfall to certain areas,” the statement read.

The affected provinces are Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat, Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang, and Satun.

In response, the DDPM said authorities have been instructed to closely monitor weather conditions, water levels, and rainfall trends to ensure timely action.

The Central Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Command has directed its regional centres in Surat Thani, Songkhla, and Phuket to remain vigilant and ready to assist as needed.