Buri Ram district chief orders surprise drug tests for officials

After the instruction, the village headmen, subdistrict headmen, village head assistants, subdistrict medical practitioners, and police officers gradually left the meeting to line up and receive drug-testing kits from district health officials.

Health officials from Ban Mai Chaiyaphot Hospital, along with TDV members, were stationed at restroom points to assist with the drug testing process.

A total of 172 people underwent the testing, with one individual initially found to have a narcotic substance in his system, while five others have yet to complete their urine tests. Authorities are following up to complete the testing process.

The test results were sent to Ban Mai Chaiyaphot Hospital for further confirmation. The district will take disciplinary action and will proceed with a rehabilitation process for those found to have used drugs.