Buri Ram district chief orders surprise drug tests for officials

Sekson Janwongsa, chief of Ban Mai Chaiyaphot district, Buri Ram province, on Monday, ordered a surprise drug test for all village headmen and subdistrict headmen.
The order was made during the monthly meeting of village headmen, subdistrict headmen, subdistrict medical practitioners, village head assistants, and other officials of Ban Mai Chaiyaphot district at the District Hall on Monday.
While the meeting was ongoing, Sekson instructed the deputy district chief and members of the Territorial Defence Volunteer Corps (TVD) to seal the meeting room and proceed with drug testing of urine samples for the village headmen, subdistrict headmen, and others.
After the instruction, the village headmen, subdistrict headmen, village head assistants, subdistrict medical practitioners, and police officers gradually left the meeting to line up and receive drug-testing kits from district health officials.
Health officials from Ban Mai Chaiyaphot Hospital, along with TDV members, were stationed at restroom points to assist with the drug testing process.
A total of 172 people underwent the testing, with one individual initially found to have a narcotic substance in his system, while five others have yet to complete their urine tests. Authorities are following up to complete the testing process.
The test results were sent to Ban Mai Chaiyaphot Hospital for further confirmation. The district will take disciplinary action and will proceed with a rehabilitation process for those found to have used drugs.
Sekson said the district had conducted the tests to ensure that local officials are drug-free before addressing drug issues among the public.
“This is part of an urgent policy of the Ministry of Interior and the government’s strategy to prevent and combat drugs in the area, ensuring the public that government officials are not involved with drugs," Sekson said.
"The district is also ready to take immediate action if the public provides drug-related information, ensuring effective and transparent action to solve problems and promote well-being in the community," he added.