Paetongtarn supports International Day of Persons with Disabilities

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra delivered a message on the occasion of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, which falls on December 3, expressing her love and good wishes to all people with disabilities and their families.

She said the United Nations has designated December 3 each year as the International Day of Persons with Disabilities. This marks a significant moment for changes in laws, society, and the economy, raising awareness of the rights to live and the dignity of people with disabilities, aiming to improve their quality of life.