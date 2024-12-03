Paetongtarn supports International Day of Persons with Disabilities

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra delivered a message on the occasion of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, which falls on December 3, expressing her love and good wishes to all people with disabilities and their families.
She said the United Nations has designated December 3 each year as the International Day of Persons with Disabilities. This marks a significant moment for changes in laws, society, and the economy, raising awareness of the rights to live and the dignity of people with disabilities, aiming to improve their quality of life.
The prime minister said "equal opportunities" is a belief that the government holds. Therefore, every government policy is designed with consideration for people with disabilities and their families, ensuring they have access to the rights they deserve, economic opportunities, resources, justice processes, public services, and appropriate social-security coverage.
This involves the integration of all sectors to eliminate barriers, allowing people with disabilities to live freely, with dignity, and pursue what they want to be and do, without disability being an obstacle any more.
"On this occasion of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, I would like to send my encouragement to all people with disabilities and their families,” Paetongtarn said. “Please trust that the government will take care of everyone, ensuring that they can live and access basic welfare equally so that every person with disabilities can live happily, with inspiration, and fully utilise their potential."