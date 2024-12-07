Thai pilots oppose permission for foreigners to fly domestic routes

The association cited a 2023 report from the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT), which noted that Thailand has 3,024 commercial pilots, including over 1,026 experienced pilots who were laid off during the Covid-19 pandemic and 1,219 graduates with Commercial Pilot Licence awaiting airline employment. These figures show that Thailand does not face a pilot shortage, he said.

The association views the resolution as conflicting with the 20-Year National Strategy on Labour, which aims to develop ecosystems for future industries and services. Allowing foreign pilots to work in Thailand does not enhance or improve the capabilities of Thai pilots but instead undermines their employment opportunities, the association said.

The association also expressed concern that such resolutions could recur in future years and become increasingly problematic.

If foreign pilots are permitted to operate in the country for six months annually, the association believes this practice will inevitably affect employment and pilot training in Thailand. Ultimately, this could diminish Thailand's competitiveness in the regional aviation sector, Teerawat said.