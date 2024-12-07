Thai pilots oppose permission for foreigners to fly domestic routes

The Thai Pilots Association is challenging a recent decision that allows foreign pilots flying aircraft leased under a wet lease agreement to temporarily work in Thailand on domestic routes.
The Foreign Worker Management Policy Committee approved the resolution on November 28, justifying it due to a shortage of Thai pilots.
Captain Teerawat Angkasakulkiat, president of the Thai Pilots Association, said on Friday (December 6) that the association had submitted a letter to the Ministry of Labour requesting a review of the decision, challenging the claim of a shortage of Thai pilots.
The association cited a 2023 report from the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT), which noted that Thailand has 3,024 commercial pilots, including over 1,026 experienced pilots who were laid off during the Covid-19 pandemic and 1,219 graduates with Commercial Pilot Licence awaiting airline employment. These figures show that Thailand does not face a pilot shortage, he said.
The association views the resolution as conflicting with the 20-Year National Strategy on Labour, which aims to develop ecosystems for future industries and services. Allowing foreign pilots to work in Thailand does not enhance or improve the capabilities of Thai pilots but instead undermines their employment opportunities, the association said.
The association also expressed concern that such resolutions could recur in future years and become increasingly problematic.
If foreign pilots are permitted to operate in the country for six months annually, the association believes this practice will inevitably affect employment and pilot training in Thailand. Ultimately, this could diminish Thailand's competitiveness in the regional aviation sector, Teerawat said.
He said the association was worried repeated approvals of similar resolutions would lead to unfair competition in the aviation industry, adversely impacting the employment of Thai pilots, and weakening the nation’s aviation capabilities at the regional level.
Additionally, allowing foreign pilots to operate aircraft in Thailand could have broader implications for related industries.
This decision might also impact public confidence in pursuing a career as a pilot. If the profession is perceived as unstable, potential candidates may opt for alternative careers with lower educational costs and risks, he argued.
The association has also submitted a letter to the Ministry of Transport and the Director of the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand, requesting a reconsideration of the approval for airlines to procure wet-leased aircraft.
There is concern that such practices may violate international agreements, particularly the provisions of the 1944 Chicago Convention and its annexes. These serve as the framework for the Universal Safety Oversight Audit Programme, which assesses the compliance of member states with the Convention and resolutions of the International Civil Aviation Organization Assembly.