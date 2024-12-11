PM calls for comprehensive flood mitigation measures in the South

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, during the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday (December 11), directed officials to develop comprehensive measures to address flood issues in the southern region and beyond, Jirayu Huangsub, spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office, revealed.
Following a close monitoring of the flood situation, reports indicate that conditions have improved overall, but heavy rainfall is expected in the South on Thursday. All relevant agencies have been instructed to remain vigilant and be prepared to respond accordingly.
The PM expressed gratitude to all ministries for their swift and coordinated efforts, particularly in expediting compensation payments, which have eased public concerns significantly.
However, with another round of heavy rainfall forecast for the Southern Region from Thursday (December 12) to Monday (December 16), residents in at-risk areas are urged to exercise caution, and officials have been directed to prepare for potential emergencies.
Paetongtarn reaffirmed her commitment to visiting the South to establish both short-term and long-term policies for systematic flood prevention and mitigation. In the meantime, the Flood, Storm, and Landslide Disaster Relief Operations Centre has been tasked with addressing urgent issues and compiling action plans for Cabinet approval to ensure sustainable solutions.
The PM was earlier accused of neglecting the South, as she had not yet visited the affected areas to meet with residents since the flooding began.