PM calls for comprehensive flood mitigation measures in the South

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, during the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday (December 11), directed officials to develop comprehensive measures to address flood issues in the southern region and beyond, Jirayu Huangsub, spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office, revealed.

Following a close monitoring of the flood situation, reports indicate that conditions have improved overall, but heavy rainfall is expected in the South on Thursday. All relevant agencies have been instructed to remain vigilant and be prepared to respond accordingly.