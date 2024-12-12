Phu Kradueng National Park to be closed indefinitely following wild elephant attack

Phu Kradueng National Park in Loei province has been closed indefinitely after a Thai national died following an attack by a wild elephant in the park.
On Wednesday, according to the national park staff, the elephant attacked one of two women who were walking along the Ong Phra Buddha Metta nature trail towards the Phen Phop Waterfall.
The pachyderm reportedly attacked the 49-year-old Chachoengsao native twice, resulting in her death.
National park staff said the attack occurred in an area where wild elephants often forage for food. They added that there are numerous warning signs advising people to stay away from that area.
National park chief Adisorn Hemthanon, stated that after the incident, a patrol team was dispatched to track the wild elephant. Its tracks were found near the trail behind the staff accommodations, heading toward a restricted forest area off-limits to tourists.
Officials were stationed at high-risk areas to maintain vigilance.
Safety measures have also been implemented along tourist trails, including paths to waterfalls and cliff viewpoints, to ensure visitor safety. If the elephant is sighted, access to these attractions will be immediately restricted.
The park has announced the closure of all trails leading to waterfall attractions, the trail to Pha Nok Aen viewpoint, and the route from behind the shops at Pha Lom Sak to Phra Buddha Metta statue.
Visitors are only permitted to use the trail to Lang Pae and access cliff attractions, such as Mak Duk, Pha Cham Sin, Pha Na Noi, Pha Yieb Mek, Pha Daeng, and Pha Lom Sak.
Following park rangers observed the elephant that killed the tourist continuing to roam the area near the incident site and around Lang Pae, which poses a high risk of repeated incidents. As a result, Phu Kradueng National Park has been temporarily closed.
For tourists who had pre-booked accommodations during this period, the park will fully refund all payments and coordinate directly with affected visitors. The park will reopen once the situation stabilizes, with prior notice to be announced on the Phu Kradueng National Park Facebook page.
It is unusual for elephants to appear during the daytime, leading officials to believe the aggressive elephant may be in a state of musth. In response to the closure, the park has coordinated with the Wildlife Research and Veterinary Center to investigate and assess the elephant's condition.
According to reports, the park has broadcast announcements informing visitors of the closure of all trails and strictly prohibiting anyone from leaving the camping area.
Over 400 tourists ascended Phu Kradueng this morning, with an additional 1,000 still at the summit. While they are allowed to remain, local media reported that visitors are currently being taken out of the park.
On Friday (December 13, 2024), The National Park will be completely closed, and all tourists will be required to descend. Those with reservations or currently en route to the park will not be permitted to enter.
Atthaphon Charoenchansa, Director-General of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife, and Plant Conservation, stated that this is the first recorded incident of a wild elephant in Phu Kradueng displaying aggressive behavior toward tourists. Preliminary investigations identified one elephant out of a group of ten that entered the tourist service zone. Officials are closely monitoring the situation and actively preventing the elephant from approaching populated areas.
He added that if the elephant continues its aggressive behavior, pushing it down from Phu Kradueng may not be feasible. In such a case, constructing a containment area for the elephant in a remote location away from tourist zones may be necessary. He also confirmed plans to visit the site on December 16 to personally assess and manage the situation.
Phu Kradueng National Park had only been open for seasonal tourism for just over two months this year, starting from October 1, 2024, and scheduled to run until May 31, 2025. During long holiday periods, the park recorded as many as 3,500 visitors ascending to conquer Phu Kradueng.
The trail is closed every year during the dry season as herds of wild elephants gather there to drink water, the staff revealed.