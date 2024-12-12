Phu Kradueng National Park to be closed indefinitely following wild elephant attack

For tourists who had pre-booked accommodations during this period, the park will fully refund all payments and coordinate directly with affected visitors. The park will reopen once the situation stabilizes, with prior notice to be announced on the Phu Kradueng National Park Facebook page.

It is unusual for elephants to appear during the daytime, leading officials to believe the aggressive elephant may be in a state of musth. In response to the closure, the park has coordinated with the Wildlife Research and Veterinary Center to investigate and assess the elephant's condition.

According to reports, the park has broadcast announcements informing visitors of the closure of all trails and strictly prohibiting anyone from leaving the camping area.

Over 400 tourists ascended Phu Kradueng this morning, with an additional 1,000 still at the summit. While they are allowed to remain, local media reported that visitors are currently being taken out of the park.

On Friday (December 13, 2024), The National Park will be completely closed, and all tourists will be required to descend. Those with reservations or currently en route to the park will not be permitted to enter.

Atthaphon Charoenchansa, Director-General of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife, and Plant Conservation, stated that this is the first recorded incident of a wild elephant in Phu Kradueng displaying aggressive behavior toward tourists. Preliminary investigations identified one elephant out of a group of ten that entered the tourist service zone. Officials are closely monitoring the situation and actively preventing the elephant from approaching populated areas.

He added that if the elephant continues its aggressive behavior, pushing it down from Phu Kradueng may not be feasible. In such a case, constructing a containment area for the elephant in a remote location away from tourist zones may be necessary. He also confirmed plans to visit the site on December 16 to personally assess and manage the situation.

Phu Kradueng National Park had only been open for seasonal tourism for just over two months this year, starting from October 1, 2024, and scheduled to run until May 31, 2025. During long holiday periods, the park recorded as many as 3,500 visitors ascending to conquer Phu Kradueng.

The trail is closed every year during the dry season as herds of wild elephants gather there to drink water, the staff revealed.