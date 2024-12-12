7 Industry Leaders Map Thai Media’s Challenges and Opportunities for 2025

This shift in media dynamics has paralleled the evolution of influencer marketing itself. Siwat Vilassakdanont, Managing Director of AnyMind Group Thailand and Philippines, reveals that Thai influencer marketing is currently in its third evolution, characterized by nano and micro-influencers. The first evolution (pre-2010) mainly featured celebrities and athletes in advertising, while the second evolution (post-2010) saw the rise of social media influencers like food and beauty bloggers.

Beyond creators and influencers, algorithms are another crucial industry driver, especially TikTok. Khajorn Chiaranaipanich, Managing Director, editor-in-chief, and founder of RainMaker / Mango Zero, observes that TikTok has transformed from a "Chinese app" into a social commerce platform with sales comparable to leading e-commerce platforms. TikTok's success in creating the 'shopping basket' trend stems from being the only e-commerce platform with the highest content volume. While users typically open e-commerce apps solely to make purchases, they open TikTok to consume content – with product sales seamlessly integrated within.

As media platforms evolve across different formats, podcasts have emerged as another promising medium. Sopit Wangwiwat, Audio Media Manager at Thai PBS Digital Media Department, notes that technological advancement has enabled platform and application accessibility without time constraints, matching listeners' increasing online consumption habits. However, podcasts in Thailand still compete with video content from YouTube or Facebook, as people prefer to "watch and listen" rather than just "listen." Consequently, video podcasts are expected to see increased production to capture this target audience.

Overall, Thai media faces a defining moment in 2025, where success will go to those who best understand technology and changing consumer needs.

