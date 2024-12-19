1,200 linked to drug case with 4 flight attendants in Vietnam to face charges

Authorities in HCM City will start legal proceedings against more than 1,200 people linked to a major drug trafficking ring involving the four flight attendants accused of smuggling drugs from France to Vietnam, according to Major General Mai Hoang, Deputy Director of the city's Police Department.

Major General Mai Hoang was speaking during Wednesday's meeting to review the performance of the HCM City People's Committee in 2024 and set goals for 2025.

The police official also highlighted the city's progress in reducing crime, with numbers dropping by 17.34 % compared to 2023. However, drug-related offences surged by 49 %.