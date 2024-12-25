Royal Turf Club of Thailand Launches RTC AI Data Centre for Global Projects

Colonel Phantat Sangchot, the Executive Committee and Honorary Secretary of the Royal Turf Club of Thailand under the Royal Patronage, discussed in detail the plan to establish the Royal Turf Club (RTC) AI Data Centre in collaboration with Power-All Network Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of FOXCONN, the world’s largest electronic circuit manufacturer.

Steve Hui, the President of Power-All Networks Limited, a subsidiary of FOXCONN, highlighted the role of Power-All Networks Co., Ltd. in developing a new form of AI with lower costs and energy consumption compared to the latest generation of Nvidia processing chips, yet delivering higher efficiency. This aims to support the RTC x CTG Prop Trade project, which focuses on creating high-skill career knowledge and training for up to 300 million individual accounts. It requires the use of numerous Virtual Private Servers (VPS) through an efficient communication network system.

Additionally, the Royal Turf Club of Thailand has established a consortium with Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: GRNQ), led by Gilbert Loke, the Chairman, and Capital Trust Group Ltd. (CTG) from New Zealand, led by Wong Hiu Tung, the Co-CEO.

This consortium aims to drive the Thailand Entertainment Complex project, a large-scale entertainment hub valued at US$6 billion (approximately THB200 billion). The complex will include a horse racing track, a six-star hotel, golf courses, restaurants, theatres, sports centres, concert halls, cultural centres, and shopping malls with complete facilities.