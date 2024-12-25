Royal Turf Club of Thailand Launches RTC AI Data Centre for Global Projects

Colonel Phantat Sangchot, the Executive Committee and Honorary Secretary of the Royal Turf Club of Thailand under the Royal Patronage, discussed in detail the plan to establish the Royal Turf Club (RTC) AI Data Centre in collaboration with Power-All Network Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of FOXCONN, the world’s largest electronic circuit manufacturer.
Steve Hui, the President of Power-All Networks Limited, a subsidiary of FOXCONN, highlighted the role of Power-All Networks Co., Ltd. in developing a new form of AI with lower costs and energy consumption compared to the latest generation of Nvidia processing chips, yet delivering higher efficiency. This aims to support the RTC x CTG Prop Trade project, which focuses on creating high-skill career knowledge and training for up to 300 million individual accounts. It requires the use of numerous Virtual Private Servers (VPS) through an efficient communication network system.
Additionally, the Royal Turf Club of Thailand has established a consortium with Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: GRNQ), led by Gilbert Loke, the Chairman, and Capital Trust Group Ltd. (CTG) from New Zealand, led by Wong Hiu Tung, the Co-CEO.
This consortium aims to drive the Thailand Entertainment Complex project, a large-scale entertainment hub valued at US$6 billion (approximately THB200 billion). The complex will include a horse racing track, a six-star hotel, golf courses, restaurants, theatres, sports centres, concert halls, cultural centres, and shopping malls with complete facilities.
On September 4, 2024, CTG issued a Digital Bond worth US$6 billion to invest in the Thailand Entertainment Complex, managed by the Royal Turf Club of Thailand. On December 24, 2024, the Royal Turf Club of Thailand, as the project manager, officially announced that the US$6 billion Digital Bond issued by CTG will accept investments only in USD Telegraphic Transfer (USTT) Stablecoin, issued by CTG.
The Royal Turf Club of Thailand confirmed the transparency and reliability of this Stablecoin, as the club has appointed a representative to cosign on CTG’s account at a Swiss bank and will provide real-time public access to the account balance 24/7, ensuring the highest level of transparency.
During the event, the Royal Turf Club of Thailand also announced the recruitment of individuals seeking to be trained as fund managers or proprietary trading account managers for up to 300 million accounts worldwide. A competition for managing investment portfolios, including the Short Nvidia Stock Fund listed on NASDAQ, will also be held, along with other trading challenges such as the iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF and the Tesla, Inc. Stock Trading Challenge. Registration for managing the 300 million Prop Trade accounts will be open to applicants worldwide, particularly targeting Millennials (Generation Y), who comprise over 1.8 billion people globally. Applications will begin in January 2025.