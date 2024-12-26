Department of Fisheries offers New Year gifts to fishers and the public

The Department of Fisheries is offering New Year gifts to farmers, fishers, and the general public.

Department director-general Bancha Sukkaew announced that three major campaigns have been organised: "Gifts for Thai Farmers: Sustainable Living and Income"; "New Year Happiness: Explore Thailand with the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives", and "New Year Empowerment: Special Deals on Quality Agricultural Products".

This year, the department will offer free admission to six aquariums under its management from December 28, 2024, to January 1, 2025. They are:

Rayong Aquarium: Located within the Rayong Marine Fisheries Research and Development Centre, Phe subdistrict, Mueang district, Rayong province.

Chaloem Phrakiat Fish Exhibition Hall: Located within the Phichit Inland Fisheries Research and Development Centre, Nai Mueang subdistrict, Mueang, Phichit province.

Wang Pla Fish Exhibition Centre: Located within the Ayutthaya Inland Fisheries Research and Development Centre, Chang Yai subdistrict, Bang Sai, Ayutthaya province.

Chaloem Phrakiat 6th-Cycle Aquarium, Ao Khung Kraben: Located within the Khung Kraben Bay Royal Development Study Centre, Khlong Kut subdistrict, Tha Mai, Chanthaburi province.

Phang Nga Coastal Fisheries Aquarium: Located within the Phang Nga Coastal Aquaculture Research and Development Centre, Thai Mueang subdistrict, Thai Mueang, Phang Nga province.