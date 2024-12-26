Department of Fisheries offers New Year gifts to fishers and the public

The Department of Fisheries is offering New Year gifts to farmers, fishers, and the general public.
Department director-general Bancha Sukkaew announced that three major campaigns have been organised: "Gifts for Thai Farmers: Sustainable Living and Income"; "New Year Happiness: Explore Thailand with the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives", and "New Year Empowerment: Special Deals on Quality Agricultural Products".
This year, the department will offer free admission to six aquariums under its management from December 28, 2024, to January 1, 2025. They are:
Rayong Aquarium: Located within the Rayong Marine Fisheries Research and Development Centre, Phe subdistrict, Mueang district, Rayong province.
Chaloem Phrakiat Fish Exhibition Hall: Located within the Phichit Inland Fisheries Research and Development Centre, Nai Mueang subdistrict, Mueang, Phichit province.
Wang Pla Fish Exhibition Centre: Located within the Ayutthaya Inland Fisheries Research and Development Centre, Chang Yai subdistrict, Bang Sai, Ayutthaya province.
Chaloem Phrakiat 6th-Cycle Aquarium, Ao Khung Kraben: Located within the Khung Kraben Bay Royal Development Study Centre, Khlong Kut subdistrict, Tha Mai, Chanthaburi province.
Phang Nga Coastal Fisheries Aquarium: Located within the Phang Nga Coastal Aquaculture Research and Development Centre, Thai Mueang subdistrict, Thai Mueang, Phang Nga province.
Samut Sakhon Aquarium: Located within the Samut Sakhon Coastal Fisheries Research and Development Centre, Khok Kham subdistrict, Mueang, Samut Sakhon province.
Additionally, the department has opened 40 centres for public visits, including 37 Inland Fisheries Research and Development Centres, 2 Coastal Fisheries Research and Development Centres, and 1 Marine Fisheries Research and Development Centre. These centres feature exhibits on fisheries, aquatic species propagation, and local aquatic animals native to the respective provinces. Visitors can also participate in activities such as receiving free freshwater fish fingerlings (50 bags per day, each containing 1,000 fish) for breeding during the event period.
Bancha further said that the department is contributing to New Year celebrations by offering curated gift baskets filled with high-quality fisheries products sourced from fishers and farmers. These products are certified with the "Green Fisheries Flag" logo and are available at the Fisherman Shop @Bang Khen. Orders can be placed via the Fisherman Shop @Bang Khen Facebook Page or by calling 0 2579 4528 ext. 6110.
Alternatively, customers can visit the Fisherman Shop @Bang Khen at the Department of Fisheries, Lat Yao Subdistrict, Chatuchak district, Bangkok, during business hours.
The department has also provided a special gift to fishers by extending fishing days for commercial licence holders during the 2024 fishing season. This initiative aims to maximise the utilisation of unused fishing quotas from certain vessels, helping to boost the grassroots economy and promote sustainable livelihood. The extension allows high-efficiency fishing vessels nearing their quota limits to continue operations until March 31, 2025.
Additionally, migrant workers in the fisheries sector can now apply for a Seabook (Crew Member Book) year-round to address labour shortages in the industry.