Carrying of hazardous materials in public buses banned

The Transport Company Limited (TCL) has banned the transport of hazardous materials, including flammable items such as mobile phone batteries, lighters and small gas cylinders, under passenger buses.

The decision of the TCL board aims to enhance safety following a fire in the storage compartment of a passenger bus.

TCL acting managing director Attavit Rakjumroon said that the fire incident occurred in the lower storage compartment of a bus travelling from Bangkok to Phanomphrai operated by Prayat Tour, a partner company of TCL, on Highway No. 202 in Suwannaphum District, Roi Et province, at around 4.30am on Friday (December 27).