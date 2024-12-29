Carrying of hazardous materials in public buses banned

The Transport Company Limited (TCL) has banned the transport of hazardous materials, including flammable items such as mobile phone batteries, lighters and small gas cylinders, under passenger buses.
The decision of the TCL board aims to enhance safety following a fire in the storage compartment of a passenger bus.
TCL acting managing director Attavit Rakjumroon said that the fire incident occurred in the lower storage compartment of a bus travelling from Bangkok to Phanomphrai operated by Prayat Tour, a partner company of TCL, on Highway No. 202 in Suwannaphum District, Roi Et province, at around 4.30am on Friday (December 27).
Fortunately, no passengers were injured. TCL, as the supervisory body for partner buses, has assigned relevant departments to investigate the cause of the fire and report the findings to the board promptly.
The TCL board, chaired by Sorapong Paitoonpong, deputy permanent secretary of the Ministry of Transport, decided to implement new safety measures. The ban is intended to prevent future incidents, ensure the safety of passengers, and reinforce public confidence in the public transportation system.
Currently, TCL has intensified safety measures. Before passengers can enter Platform 2 (departure platform) to board buses, their luggage must be scanned. Only passengers with valid tickets will be allowed access to the platform.
Attavit added that during the upcoming New Year holidays, the TCL board has called for strict enforcement. If any improper behaviour, such as the sale of counterfeit tickets or buses not meeting the required standards, is found, legal action and fines will be imposed without exception, in accordance with company laws and regulations.
"If operators fail to provide buses for services between 9pm and 10pm, TCL will immediately provide substitute buses. Additionally, if taxis are not found to be using metres, they will be prohibited from entering the area," Attavit said.