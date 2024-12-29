10 in-demand careers for 2025

The World Economic Forum (WEF) estimates that by 2025, about 85 million jobs will be replaced by machines. However, 97 million new jobs are expected to emerge, primarily in fields related to digital technology, data, automation, and roles that combine digital skills with human analytical thinking.

Although technology cannot fully replace human creativity and critical thinking, the rapid spread of technological advancements makes it increasingly challenging to predict future skill demands, while accelerating the obsolescence of existing skills.

Meanwhile, Thailand's National Higher Education, Science, Research, and Innovation Policy Council (NXPO) revealed survey findings on job positions and competencies required for 12 target industries over five years (2020-2024). These findings focus on high-skill and new job roles.

Over the next five years, Thailand will need more than 170,000 skilled professionals in these key industries.

Examples of such roles include data scientists and crop-modelling analysts in agriculture and biotechnology industries, which require expertise in modern interdisciplinary sciences. Other examples include digital marketing specialists targeting high-income tourism and health and wellness tourism sectors.