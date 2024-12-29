Shops selling imported goods from China inspected for FDA violations

After reports surfaced of a child consuming imported snacks without FDA markings, which led to an allergic reaction and hospitalisation, the Consumer Protection Police Division (CPPD) coordinated with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to inspect shops selling imported goods from China.

The focus was on foods without FDA registration numbers or labels in Thai, as these could mislead consumers about product properties, usage, and ingredients, and pose risks due to unknown production sources and standards.

In December, amid New Year festivities, people often purchase items for gift hampers. Including non-FDA-approved products in hampers or consuming them could harm consumer health. This prompted authorities to intensify crackdowns on such shops.