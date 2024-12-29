Shops selling imported goods from China inspected for FDA violations

After reports surfaced of a child consuming imported snacks without FDA markings, which led to an allergic reaction and hospitalisation, the Consumer Protection Police Division (CPPD) coordinated with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to inspect shops selling imported goods from China.
The focus was on foods without FDA registration numbers or labels in Thai, as these could mislead consumers about product properties, usage, and ingredients, and pose risks due to unknown production sources and standards.
In December, amid New Year festivities, people often purchase items for gift hampers. Including non-FDA-approved products in hampers or consuming them could harm consumer health. This prompted authorities to intensify crackdowns on such shops.
On Sunday, police and FDA officials conducted inspections of eight shops in Bangkok selling Chinese imports. They seized 55 items, totalling more than 25,823 pieces with a combined value exceeding 1,041,670 baht.
The seized products in this operation were all imported from China and labelled in Chinese. They included semi-processed and ready-to-eat food products such as seasoned crispy squid, sunflower seeds, chili paste, dried fruits, processed meat products, seasonings, spices, and beverages in sealed containers.
The actions taken were initially considered violations under the Food Act of 1979, specifically for "selling food with incorrect labelling", which carries a fine of up to 30,000 baht.
Pol Maj Gen Wittaya Sriprasertphap, CPPD commander, said that in 2024, more than 47 locations were inspected, with some products destroyed on December 23. Authorities are on high alert as these products may pose a danger to consumers due to their substandard and unsafe nature.
Such products must be approved by the FDA before being sold, whether online or in physical stores. If products lack FDA registration numbers, consumers are advised not to purchase them.
"If anyone encounters suspicious products, they can report them to the CPPD hotline at 1135 or via the CPPD consumer alert page any time," Wittaya said.