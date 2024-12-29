Kuromi now in charitable collection by Ramathibodi Foundation

Kuromi first appeared in 2005 as an antagonist in “Onegai My Melody”, portraying the dark twin to My Melody. However, in subsequent series like “Hello Kitty and Friends: Supercute Adventures", her character evolved to display a more friendly demeanour toward Hello Kitty, her friends, and even My Melody.

Now, Kuromi is available for fans to own and cherish while contributing to the spirit of giving. All proceeds from this collection will go toward supporting underprivileged patients and purchasing medical equipment for the Faculty of Medicine at Ramathibodi Hospital.

Pannasiri Kunakornpaiboonsiri, manager of the Ramathibodi Foundation, said, “With its cute and mischievous personality, Kuromi is one of Sanrio’s most beloved characters, adored by fans worldwide.”

The Ramathibodi Foundation has transformed Kuromi into a special charitable souvenir collection to close out 2024. Kuromi fans now can collect these exclusive items, including the following highlights: