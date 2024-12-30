Father strives to bring home daughter’s body after Korean plane crash

Boonchuay Duangmanee, 77, spoke of his shock and disbelief upon learning that his daughter was among the passengers of the ill-fated Jeju Air flight. He stated that while he had seen similar incidents on the news, he never imagined such a tragedy would happen to his own child.

Boonchuay explained that he has three children, all of whom work abroad, including Jonglak, his youngest daughter. She had been working legally in South Korea for about seven years, where she eventually married a South Korean man. Jonglak was employed at a factory in Naju city.

His daughter would visit her hometown in Udon Thani once a year. This year, she brought her husband to Thailand in early December. After their visit, she sent her husband back first, and returned to South Korea on December 29.