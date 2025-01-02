Japanese tourist, who caught Thai policeman by the collar, apologises

A Japanese man, whose act of grabbing a policeman by the collar in Chiang Mai on New Year’s night had gone viral, apologised for his behaviour and was fined 3,000 baht.

The incident occurred when the policeman stopped the tourist from releasing a floating lantern in a prohibited area.

Police from Chiang Mai's Mueang district, Tourism Police, and Immigration Police worked together to identify the tourist who had tried to be defiant at Tha Pae Square and clashed with the uniformed officer.

The area is a no-fly zone for floating lanterns due to the risk of fires affecting the densely populated residential area nearby.

The tourist was identified as Hirano T, 31 years old, a Japanese national. Police located him and summoned him to Chiang Mai City Police Station for questioning.