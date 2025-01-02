Surat Thani topped accidents, deaths, and injuries in Thailand’s \'10 Dangerous Days\'

The leading causes of accidents were speeding at 38.94%, driving under the influence at 31.56%.
The most common vehicle involved in accidents was motorcycles, accounting for 86.42%.
The province with the highest number of accidents (24), injuries (36), and fatalities (7) on January 1, 2025, was Surat Thani.
During the six-day campaign (December 27, 2024 – January 1, 2025), there were 1,739 accidents, 1,694 injuries, and 272 fatalities. Eight provinces reported zero fatalities. Surat Thani recorded the highest accumulated figures, with 63 accidents, 73 injuries, and 12 fatalities.
The Centre has instructed all provinces to ensure the safety of public travel. The centre emphasized increasing checkpoints, roadblocks, and inspections on major roads to monitor risky behaviors such as speeding, driving under the influence, not wearing helmets, and not wearing seatbelts. Strict enforcement of the law is also in place. Additionally, coordination with relevant agencies will be made to assess the readiness of public transport drivers and cargo transport vehicles. Sufficient transportation services will be provided to meet the demand, ensuring smooth travel and the safety of all citizens."
Phasakorn Bunyalak, Director-General of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation revealed that today marks the first day of operations after the New Year festival. Some citizens have already returned to Bangkok and the economic provinces, while others are still on their way back. As a result, major roads, secondary roads, and roads in local communities remain congested with traffic."
He further stated that after the New Year celebrations last night, some citizens immediately began their journeys back, which led to driver fatigue and insufficient rest, increasing the risk of road accidents. Therefore, he has coordinated with all provinces to implement strict road accident prevention and reduction measures to facilitate road users.
This includes intensifying the establishment of checkpoints, roadblocks, and inspections along major roads at regular intervals to enforce safe driving behaviour, especially targeting speeding, driving under the influence, not wearing helmets, and not fastening seatbelts.
" If risky behaviours are detected, strict legal action will be taken to prevent accidents caused by such behaviours," Phasakorn said.