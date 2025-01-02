Surat Thani topped accidents, deaths, and injuries in Thailand’s \'10 Dangerous Days\'

The leading causes of accidents were speeding at 38.94%, driving under the influence at 31.56%.

The most common vehicle involved in accidents was motorcycles, accounting for 86.42%.

The province with the highest number of accidents (24), injuries (36), and fatalities (7) on January 1, 2025, was Surat Thani.

During the six-day campaign (December 27, 2024 – January 1, 2025), there were 1,739 accidents, 1,694 injuries, and 272 fatalities. Eight provinces reported zero fatalities. Surat Thani recorded the highest accumulated figures, with 63 accidents, 73 injuries, and 12 fatalities.