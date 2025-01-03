Equal marriage registration services open nationwide on Jan 23

Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has assigned the Department of Provincial Administration to ensure readiness, including providing training on procedures, operational steps, and service systems.

"These are for the couples who can register according to the new law with ease, in line with the law’s intentions," Traisuli said.

The spokesperson added that the department had consulted with relevant agencies to amend regulations and draft the ministry's regulations on family registration to accommodate the work of officials and registrars.

Additionally, computer systems and registration forms have been prepared. The trial run of the system was completed in December 2024. The Equal Marriage Law will come into effect nationwide on January 23.