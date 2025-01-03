Equal marriage registration services open nationwide on Jan 23

Offices nationwide will be ready to provide equal marriage registration services on January 23, 2025, to facilitate couples who wish to register under the new law, the Ministry of Interior said.
Traisuli Traisoranakul, secretary and a spokesperson for the ministry, announced on Friday the preparations to implement the Equal Marriage Law.
Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has assigned the Department of Provincial Administration to ensure readiness, including providing training on procedures, operational steps, and service systems.
"These are for the couples who can register according to the new law with ease, in line with the law’s intentions," Traisuli said.
The spokesperson added that the department had consulted with relevant agencies to amend regulations and draft the ministry's regulations on family registration to accommodate the work of officials and registrars.
Additionally, computer systems and registration forms have been prepared. The trial run of the system was completed in December 2024. The Equal Marriage Law will come into effect nationwide on January 23.
Same-sex marriage legislation supported by the government of former prime minister Srettha Thavisin and major opposition parties was introduced in the National Assembly in November 2023. It was passed by the House of Representatives in March 2024 and by the Senate in June, and was published in the Royal Gazette on September 24, 2024. It will take effect on January 23, 120 days after the promulgation.