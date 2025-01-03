‘Tum the Architect’ in police net for alleged fraud and extortion

Bangkok police on Thursday (Jan 2) arrested Thammasak, also known as "Tum the Architect”, on charges of committing fraud and extortion.

The 39-year-old was arrested at 8.40pm under two warrants: one from the Min Buri Criminal Court for extortion and another from the Buri Ram Provincial Court for fraud.

Police said their investigation revealed Tum’s extensive criminal activities, spanning multiple provinces since 2022. He allegedly targeted young individuals, primarily students, in Buri Ram, Nakhon Ratchasima, Chiang Mai, Bangkok, and other provinces. Police estimate that at least 500 people were Tum’s victims. They said the suspect, a self-proclaimed architect, committed extortion nearly every day, using the proceeds for online gambling.