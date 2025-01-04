10,000 free slots up for grabs as agency launches AI learning course

Workforce development strategies in Thailand would focus on enabling individuals to effectively utilise modern digital technologies to enhance work efficiency and improve daily life, Tiranee Achalakul, director of the Big Data Institute (BDI), said, underlining the policy of the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society.
As the primary organisation promoting and supporting expertise in big data and artificial intelligence (AI), the BDI is committed to becoming a key mechanism for cultivating talent and knowledge aligned with labour market needs. This applies to public and private sectors and the general public, Tiranee said.
To support these efforts, the "Unlock AI with Prompt Engineering: Using AI Smartly in Everyday Life" course has been launched as a New Year gift from the government. The programme offers 10,000 free slots, and aims to equip individuals with modern technological skills.
The course, developed in collaboration with Skooldio, an online learning platform, covers foundational knowledge on Generative AI (GenAI) and popular AI tools like ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini. It also delves into principles and techniques of Prompt Engineering, an essential skill for effective AI usage.
Participants will engage in hands-on practice and learn through real-life examples, enabling them to apply their knowledge immediately. Applications are now open.
Tiranee added that BDI was accelerating efforts to develop expertise in data science, data engineering and AI through over 20 specialised courses designed to empower organisations with big data and AI. These programmes range from operational to executive levels, aiming to enhance workforce potential and efficiency to meet current and future labour market needs.
The BDI is also promoting online learning in “Big Data Analytics and AI” and developing a “Data Practice Platform” for individuals interested in building expertise in big data analytics and AI model development.
Additionally, BDI offers opportunities for students to acquire future-ready skills through practical learning. A dedicated curriculum in data analytics and AI for high school students emphasises applied learning and skill evaluation via micro-credentials.
"This approach lays a foundation for youth to understand the benefits of data analysis and apply their knowledge in ways that align with the rapidly changing global landscape," Tiranee said.