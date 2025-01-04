10,000 free slots up for grabs as agency launches AI learning course

Participants will engage in hands-on practice and learn through real-life examples, enabling them to apply their knowledge immediately. Applications are now open.

Tiranee added that BDI was accelerating efforts to develop expertise in data science, data engineering and AI through over 20 specialised courses designed to empower organisations with big data and AI. These programmes range from operational to executive levels, aiming to enhance workforce potential and efficiency to meet current and future labour market needs.

The BDI is also promoting online learning in “Big Data Analytics and AI” and developing a “Data Practice Platform” for individuals interested in building expertise in big data analytics and AI model development.

Additionally, BDI offers opportunities for students to acquire future-ready skills through practical learning. A dedicated curriculum in data analytics and AI for high school students emphasises applied learning and skill evaluation via micro-credentials.

"This approach lays a foundation for youth to understand the benefits of data analysis and apply their knowledge in ways that align with the rapidly changing global landscape," Tiranee said.

