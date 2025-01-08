Interior Ministry holding events in countdown to Equal Marriage

The Interior Ministry is organising a series of events to highlight Thailand's readiness and celebrate the Equal Marriage Law coming into effect. The initiatives aim to ensure the significance of the law is recognised locally and globally before it takes effect.

Traisulee Traisoranakul, spokesperson for the Ministry, announced on Wednesday that the “Act Amending the Civil and Commercial Code (No. 24) 2024,” commonly known as the Equal Marriage Law, will come into force on January 23. In preparation, the ministry is finalising regulations, systems, and personnel while hosting an event titled “Flags of Love Across Thailand” on January 13, at the United Nations Conference Centre in Bangkok.

This symbolic event will showcase the country’s readiness for equal marriage registration, promoting inclusivity and diversity.

Approximately 400 attendees are expected, including representatives from government agencies, international organisations, embassies, human rights groups, and the media.