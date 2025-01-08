Interior Ministry holding events in countdown to Equal Marriage

The Interior Ministry is organising a series of events to highlight Thailand's readiness and celebrate the Equal Marriage Law coming into effect. The initiatives aim to ensure the significance of the law is recognised locally and globally before it takes effect.
Traisulee Traisoranakul, spokesperson for the Ministry, announced on Wednesday that the “Act Amending the Civil and Commercial Code (No. 24) 2024,” commonly known as the Equal Marriage Law, will come into force on January 23. In preparation, the ministry is finalising regulations, systems, and personnel while hosting an event titled “Flags of Love Across Thailand” on January 13, at the United Nations Conference Centre in Bangkok.
This symbolic event will showcase the country’s readiness for equal marriage registration, promoting inclusivity and diversity.
Approximately 400 attendees are expected, including representatives from government agencies, international organisations, embassies, human rights groups, and the media.
Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul will preside over the event, underscoring the ministry’s dedication to ensuring equitable and non-discriminatory marriage registration processes. The Department of Provincial Administration will also highlight its preparedness to serve as a registrar for all couples.
A key highlight of the event will be the presentation of symbolic flags to governors from all 76 provinces and the governor of Bangkok.
Additionally, a “Symposium Session” will provide a platform for discussions on equality from diverse perspectives.
“These activities aim to enhance Thailand’s international image as a nation that upholds and respects human rights while supporting gender diversity,” said Traisulee.
On January 23, 2025, the law’s effective date, the department will host “Gong of Victory for All Love Across 878 Districts in Thailand” in Kathu district, Phuket. This region is expected to see a large number of same-sex couples registering their marriages. The event will serve as a symbolic start to nationwide celebrations of love and equality.
The programme in Phuket will feature performances, a traditional Thai wedding parade, and a marriage registration ceremony for 10 couples, with senior officials serving as witnesses. Other activities include a legal clinic discussion on the Equal Marriage Law, exhibitions, and interviews with representatives from various sectors. These efforts aim to highlight the importance of equality in Thai society and foster awareness among the public and media.