House Police Commission discusses action against call-centre scams

The Police Commission of the House of Representatives on Thursday held a meeting to review progress of legal actions against call-centre scams.

The meeting included Charlotte Austin, a prominent beauty queen who had been defrauded of a significant sum of money by scammers. Representatives from relevant agencies also attended to provide additional information.

Before the meeting, Chaichana Detdecho, the chairperson of the Police Commission, said they had received reports about a "call centre gang" operated by a Chinese illegal business group. Their primary office is reportedly on the 27th floor of a building in Poipet, Cambodia, with the 25th floor used as a base for managing mule accounts to launder money scammed from Thai victims.