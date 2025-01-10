Srivaddhanaprabha Family sues helicopter manufacturer

"My family still feels like this incident happened just yesterday. Our sorrow over losing my father has never diminished. I deeply regret that my children and grandchildren never had the chance to meet their grandfather."

Aiyawatt added: "I have read the AAIB report multiple times, and it’s profoundly upsetting because this was an accident waiting to happen. My father purchased this helicopter because he trusted Leonardo. It is deeply tragic, and Leonardo must be held accountable for my father’s death."

The Srivaddhanaprabha family has engaged top legal firm Stewarts and expert attorneys Philip Shepherd and Harry Steinberg to file a lawsuit against Leonardo S.p.A. Peter Neenan, a lawyer from Stewarts, commented:

"We are relying on the AAIB report to support the case against Leonardo. The report focuses on safety and not blame-shifting, and it is among the most heartbreaking documents I’ve ever read. This case requires an extremely meticulous analysis of all breaches and negligence in the design process."

Neenan also emphasized the broader implications of the case. "This case serves as a crucial lesson for all Leonardo clients, including military forces, ambulance services, and frontline operations worldwide. Every customer or owner of a Leonardo helicopter relies on the brand’s reputation for quality and safety."