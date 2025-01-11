Cambodia to hand over suspect in killing of ex-MP to Thai police today

Thai police will fly a suspect in the assassination of a former Cambodian MP by helicopter from the border to Bangkok for questioning.
Cambodia apprehended the absconding suspect, Ekkaluck Paenoi, 41, a former Navy marine, after he fled into the neighbouring country near the Ban Khao Din border checkpoint in Klong Had District, Sa Kaeo province, on January 8, heading towards Battambang.
Thai police are investigating Ekkaluck as the prime suspect in the assassination of former Cambodian MP Lim Kimya, who was shot dead in Bang Lamphu in Bangkok on January 7.
Cambodian authorities will hand over custody of the suspect to Thai authorities at the border checkpoint in Aranyaprathet, Sa Kaeo. He will then be transported by helicopter to Bangkok for further investigation.
At 5.50am on Sunday, Cambodian authorities took Ekkaluck from Phnom Penh and transported him by car to the Cambodia-Thailand border for transfer to Thai authorities later this afternoon.
On the Thai side, Police Lt-General Somprasong Yenthuam, assistant commissioner of the Royal Thai Police, and Police Maj-General Teeradet Thammasutee, commander of the Central Investigation Bureau, will take custody of Ekkaluck and bring him to Bangkok for further questioning.
Investigation into Ekkaluck's financial transactions revealed a transfer of 30,000 baht at 1pm on January 7, the day of the assassination. Ekkaluck used 22,000 THB of this amount to redeem a firearm he had pawned, which he later used in the shooting.
About five minutes after the crime, another transfer of 30,000 baht was made. Authorities suspect this may be part of his payment or funds for his escape. The police are currently expanding their investigation to trace the origin of these funds, with the latest findings showing the money was transferred from abroad.