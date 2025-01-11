Alleged Cambodian assassin confesses upon extradition to Thailand

At 11.30am on Saturday, Cambodian authorities led by Pol Gen Som Vanveera, deputy chief of the Cambodian Police, escorted Ekkaluck to the Khao Din-Panom Dai Immigration Checkpoint at the Thai-Cambodian border in Khlong Hat district, Sa Kaeo province. The Cambodian police handed over the suspect to Thai authorities. Thai police read him the arrest warrant and informed him of his legal rights according to proper legal procedures.

During questioning, Ekkaluck allegedly confessed to all charges, stating, "I admit my guilt. If I committed the crime, I must accept responsibility."

After his alleged confession, Thai police initiated formal extradition procedures at the Sa Kaeo Immigration Office. The suspect was then taken to Klong Luek Police Station to record the case details before being transferred to the Border Patrol Police Region 12 headquarters to board a helicopter.

Throughout the transfer process, including boarding the helicopter, strict security measures were enforced. The helicopter departed Aranyaprathet district at 12.52ppm, heading to the Police Aviation Division in Tharang subdistrict, Bang Khen district, Bangkok.