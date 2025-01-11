Alleged Cambodian assassin confesses upon extradition to Thailand

Pol Lt Gen Somprasong Yenthuam, assistant to the chief of the Royal Thai Police, together with Pol Maj Gen Teeradej Thamsutee, commander of the Metropolitan Police Bureau’s Investigation Division, travelled to Sa Kaeo province on Saturday to take custody of Ekkaluck Paenoi, 41.
The suspect was wanted under an arrest warrant issued by the Criminal Court for premeditated murder, illegal possession of a firearm, carrying a firearm in public without reasonable cause, and discharging a firearm in a public area. He was accused of murdering Lim Kimya, a former Cambodian MP, in Bang Lamphu, Bangkok, on January 7.
At 11.30am on Saturday, Cambodian authorities led by Pol Gen Som Vanveera, deputy chief of the Cambodian Police, escorted Ekkaluck to the Khao Din-Panom Dai Immigration Checkpoint at the Thai-Cambodian border in Khlong Hat district, Sa Kaeo province. The Cambodian police handed over the suspect to Thai authorities. Thai police read him the arrest warrant and informed him of his legal rights according to proper legal procedures.
During questioning, Ekkaluck allegedly confessed to all charges, stating, "I admit my guilt. If I committed the crime, I must accept responsibility."
After his alleged confession, Thai police initiated formal extradition procedures at the Sa Kaeo Immigration Office. The suspect was then taken to Klong Luek Police Station to record the case details before being transferred to the Border Patrol Police Region 12 headquarters to board a helicopter.
Throughout the transfer process, including boarding the helicopter, strict security measures were enforced. The helicopter departed Aranyaprathet district at 12.52ppm, heading to the Police Aviation Division in Tharang subdistrict, Bang Khen district, Bangkok.
At 2.45pm, Ekkaluck was taken to Chana Songkhram Police Station for a medical check-up and further interrogation.
This extradition was facilitated by Pol Gen Kitrat Phanpetch, chief of the Royal Thai Police, who coordinated with Cambodian authorities to request the extradition.
Cambodian media previously reported that the process could take about two weeks to a month.