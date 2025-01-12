Cambodian ex-MP’s alleged assassin motivated by ‘debt of gratitude’

The alleged assassin of a former Cambodian MP was a hired killer who says he committed the crime to repay a debt of gratitude, police revealed on Sunday.

Pol Maj-General Atthaphon Wongsiriprida, commander of Metropolitan Police Division 1, provided updates after interrogating Ekkaluck Paenoi, the suspect in the shooting of Lim Kimya, a former Cambodian opposition MP. The suspect confessed that a benefactor, a civilian, had hired him to kill Lim, Atthaphon said.

During the initial interrogation, Ekkalak insisted he did not receive any payment, Atthaphon said. He said he did it because, when he was in trouble after being dismissed from service, this person had supported him financially and was there for him when he needed advice, the police commander said.