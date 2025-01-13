Police say they have identified person who hired alleged assassin

Bangkok police have revealed that they have identified the person who allegedly hired Ekkaluck Paenoi to kill Cambodian politician Lim Kimya.

The police have taken Ekkaluck, suspected in the shooting death of Lim Kimya, a former opposition member of parliament from the Cambodian National Rescue Party (CNRP), before the Criminal Court to request his detention. He is facing charges of premeditated murder, carrying a firearm in public without reasonable cause, and firing a weapon without justification in Bangkok.

During the transfer, a large police presence, both in uniform and plain clothes, escorted Ekkaluck to a vehicle. Authorities required him to wear a helmet and body armour.

When reporters attempted to question the suspect, he did not respond to their inquiries.