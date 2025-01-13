Police say they have identified person who hired alleged assassin

Bangkok police have revealed that they have identified the person who allegedly hired Ekkaluck Paenoi to kill Cambodian politician Lim Kimya.
The police have taken Ekkaluck, suspected in the shooting death of Lim Kimya, a former opposition member of parliament from the Cambodian National Rescue Party (CNRP), before the Criminal Court to request his detention. He is facing charges of premeditated murder, carrying a firearm in public without reasonable cause, and firing a weapon without justification in Bangkok.
During the transfer, a large police presence, both in uniform and plain clothes, escorted Ekkaluck to a vehicle. Authorities required him to wear a helmet and body armour.
When reporters attempted to question the suspect, he did not respond to their inquiries.
The convoy transporting Ekkaluck from Chanasongkram Police Station to the Criminal Court was escorted by six vehicles responsible for ensuring safety.
Pol Lt Gen Atthaporn Wongsiripreeda, commander of Metropolitan Police Division 1, revealed that the police opposed the suspect’s bail, fearing potential interference with witnesses and evidence. Once the court approves, Ekkaluck will be immediately sent to prison.
Regarding further questioning, Ekkaluck has not provided additional useful information beyond his previous statements, but the police are continuing their investigation.
Concerning the person he claims to have hired him to kill Lim, the police have identified this individual but have not disclosed details. They say they are confident that they will track this person down soon. The police are still gathering clear evidence, and a meeting of the investigative team was scheduled for Monday.
Subsequently, the Criminal Court reviewed the police's request and granted permission for the detention.
Justice Minister Thawee Sodsong said that after the court’s approval, Ekkaluck will be sent to the Bangkok Remand Prison. He affirmed that all inmates receive proper security measures.
Regarding Ekkaluck’s case, the prison will conduct an assessment. The first priority will be ensuring the safety of all inmates. In addition to the prison wardens, there are also well-trained volunteers to monitor health and safety within the prison. Surveillance cameras operate 24/7, and the prison has an evaluation system to assess whether the suspect has any enemies.