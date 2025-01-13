Police probe claims of 7 million baht extortion by officers against tourist

Pol Lt Gen Siam Boonsom, Chief of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, addressed allegations made by Atchariya Ruangrattanapong, President of the Crime Victims Assistance Club, on Monday, January 13, 2025. The claims involve officers under the Metropolitan Police Bureau allegedly extorting 7,260,000 baht from a Chinese tourist.
Siam confirmed that an investigation had been ordered and assured that any implicated individuals would face legal action. A fact-finding committee has been established to investigate officers from three police stations: Phra Khanong, Phaya Thai, and Bang Rak. Preliminary results are expected by January 13, 2025.
The alleged incident, which occurred in 2022, revolves around a complex investment dispute between the complainant and the accused. Despite the time-lapse, Siam expressed confidence in resolving the case and promised transparency in updates to the media.
Atchariya alleged that in December 2023, a Chinese tourist named Yujin, travelling with her family, was extorted and threatened by police while staying at a hotel in the Bang Rak area. The incident also involved a Singaporean man, Daniel, who reportedly mediated and invited Yujin to meet at a market in the Ratchadaphisek area.
According to Yujin, she returned to her hotel after the meeting to accompany her family to a massage appointment. Upon arrival, she encountered two men claiming to be officers from Phra Khanong Police Station. They coerced her into accompanying them to the station, and a third officer later arrived, presenting identification and insisting she come for questioning.
At the station, the officers allegedly demanded 70 million baht, accusing Yujin of owing money to Nichapa, a relative of one of the officers. Yujin denied any connection to Nichapa, stating it was her first visit to Thailand. The officers reportedly threatened her, stating she would not be released unless she paid. Under duress, Yujin agreed to pay 7 million baht via cryptocurrency, transferring a total of 200,000 USDT in two transactions. She was released only after the payment.
Yujin returned to Thailand in August 2024 to file a complaint at Bang Rak Police Station. However, she was allegedly extorted again, with officers demanding 260,000 baht for “processing and facilitation fees.” She complied, paying the amount in cash over two or three transactions.
Atchariya criticized the lack of progress, setting a three-day deadline for Siam to apprehend the perpetrators. He warned that the case damages Thailand's tourism image and urged swift justice, stating all evidence has already been submitted to the authorities. Atchariya also called for Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra to take the matter seriously.
Contradictory Claims Emerge
Conflicting accounts suggest Yujin organized investment workshops at Muang Thong Thani, where Nichapa was a participant. Nichapa reportedly invested over 30 million baht through an app recommended by Yujin but was unable to withdraw her funds.
Upon discovering Yujin’s location at a central Bangkok hotel, Nichapa requested Phra Khanong police to bring Yujin in for questioning. Two plainclothes officers attempted to escort her but failed, as Yujin insisted on the presence of uniformed officers.
Reports indicate additional victims claim financial losses after investing with Yujin, adding complexity to the case. Investigations are now focused on both the extortion allegations against the police and the investment-related complaints, with authorities under pressure to act swiftly and transparently.