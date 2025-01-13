Police probe claims of 7 million baht extortion by officers against tourist

Pol Lt Gen Siam Boonsom, Chief of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, addressed allegations made by Atchariya Ruangrattanapong, President of the Crime Victims Assistance Club, on Monday, January 13, 2025. The claims involve officers under the Metropolitan Police Bureau allegedly extorting 7,260,000 baht from a Chinese tourist.

Siam confirmed that an investigation had been ordered and assured that any implicated individuals would face legal action. A fact-finding committee has been established to investigate officers from three police stations: Phra Khanong, Phaya Thai, and Bang Rak. Preliminary results are expected by January 13, 2025.

The alleged incident, which occurred in 2022, revolves around a complex investment dispute between the complainant and the accused. Despite the time-lapse, Siam expressed confidence in resolving the case and promised transparency in updates to the media.