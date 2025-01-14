Nearly 1.8 million rally in Manila over impeachment cases against V-P Duterte

Members of the group, which has 2.8 million followers, also staged huge demonstrations in 12 other cities, though attendance figures at those protests were unknown.

Analysts say it is a show of force by the mega-church to support the embattled Duterte as her feud with her erstwhile ally, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, heats up.

Duterte did not attend the Manila rally in the late afternoon but released a video statement on her official Facebook page shortly after the event ended.

“This is a powerful way to show unity and cooperation by those seeking peace for the welfare of our nation,” she said. “Thank you for loving our country.”

Several politicians allied with her made an appearance at the rally. They included senators Ronald dela Rosa, Bong Go and Robin Padilla; Representative Rodante Marcoleta, an INC member who represents the pro-poor group Sagip in Congress; and a few local officials.

Senator Francis Tolentino, who used to be allied with Duterte but has since shifted his support to Marcos, was also at the rally.

The INC wields significant political influence in the Philippines because it is known for bloc voting during elections.

Candidates often woo church leaders to secure their support.

The Philippines is set to hold midterm polls in May.

In the 2022 presidential election, INC backed the now-ruptured pairing of Marcos and Duterte, who ran together on a unity platform.

The protesters said the Jan 13 gathering was not a political rally but a call for unity, as they urged the two most powerful Filipino politicians to drop their fight and focus on important issues of the day.