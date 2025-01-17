Burglar steals 100m baht in luxury watches from Chonburi mansion

A burglar broke into the luxury Chonburi home of a young Chinese businessman, cracked open a safe and stole luxury watches worth over 100 million baht on Wednesday.

Police and forensic investigators were dispatched to a house in Bang Lamung district on Thursday after receiving a report that high-value items worth millions of baht had gone missing.

The crime occurred at a two-story detached house at a high-end complex in Hua Yai, east of Pattaya. A black safe on the second floor had been forced open. Scattered across the room were eight luxury watch boxes, each capable of holding 10 timepieces.