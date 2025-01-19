Cold weather in the North, Northeast, and Central regions: Prepare for dust

Today's Weather:

Bangkok will experience cool winds and light fog, with a minimum temperature of 18°C. In the northern and northeastern regions, the weather will be very cold, with a minimum temperature of 11°C. In the southern region and along the Andaman Sea, rainfall is expected to decrease.

24-Hour Forecast:

The northern, northeastern, and central regions will remain cool to cold with morning fog. The eastern and upper southern regions, including Bangkok and its surrounding areas, will have cool morning weather. Mountain peaks and highland areas will experience cold to very cold conditions, with some areas seeing frost.