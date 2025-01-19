Cold weather in the North, Northeast, and Central regions: Prepare for dust

Today's Weather:
Bangkok will experience cool winds and light fog, with a minimum temperature of 18°C. In the northern and northeastern regions, the weather will be very cold, with a minimum temperature of 11°C. In the southern region and along the Andaman Sea, rainfall is expected to decrease.
24-Hour Forecast:
The northern, northeastern, and central regions will remain cool to cold with morning fog. The eastern and upper southern regions, including Bangkok and its surrounding areas, will have cool morning weather. Mountain peaks and highland areas will experience cold to very cold conditions, with some areas seeing frost.
Weather Advisory for Thailand
The public is advised to take care of their health due to the persistently cold weather conditions. Additionally, caution is urged to prevent fire hazards caused by the dry air, and extra care is recommended when travelling through areas with fog. These conditions are attributed to a moderate high-pressure system or cool air mass covering upper Thailand and the South China Sea.
The northeastern monsoon prevailing over the Gulf of Thailand, southern Thailand, and the Andaman Sea has weakened, leading to reduced rainfall in the lower southern region. Waves in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea remain moderate, with wave heights of approximately 2 meters in the lower Gulf of Thailand and 1–2 meters in the upper Gulf.
In areas experiencing thunderstorms, waves may exceed 2 metres. The Andaman Sea has wave heights of about 1 meter, and further offshore, waves range from 1 to 2 meters. Mariners in these areas are advised to exercise caution and avoid sailing in regions with thunderstorms.
Air Quality Update
Current Weather Conditions Affecting Dust Accumulation:
Air ventilation remains in the "poor to weak" category. The weakening winds over upper Thailand, combined with persistent surface-level temperature inversions, have restricted the dispersion of air pollutants. As a result, the concentration of particulate matter (PM) is expected to increase.