Consumer Council raps Oppo Thailand for business practices

Ponwuth further stated that various civil-society networks, particularly technology experts, have been investigating the origin of data transmission through the Fineasy and Happiness Loan apps by tracing the source code and API (application programming interface) behind the applications. They found possible links to other illegal lending apps.

The Consumer Council views this as just one example and the beginning of the search for numerous other illegal lending apps, as well as other mobile-phone brands operating similarly to Oppo.

Therefore, the Consumer Council urges government agencies to use their legal authority to penalise Oppo and Realme for their business operations. This will prevent setting a precedent for other companies and ensure that they strictly follow consumer-protection laws and safeguard public interests.

The Consumer Council also invites affected citizens to file complaints this Tuesday at 9.30am at the Central Investigation Bureau to push for the prosecution of the case until its conclusion.

These two Chinese smartphone manufacturers admitted to the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) on January 12 that the loan applications Fineasy and Happiness Loan were pre-installed on their devices without approval from the Bank of Thailand (BOT).

Consumers had reported to the Thai Consumer Council that the irremovable apps had been installed on their phones without their knowledge and could send notifications as well as access their personal information.