\"One River, One Family\" Chinese New Year Cultural Event Strengthens Thailand-China Ties

The collaboration included the Yunnan Provincial Government, the Information Office of the Communist Party of Yunnan Province, the Yunnan South and Southeast Asia International Communication Center, MCOT Public Company Limited, Thai agencies, and other partners.
The event aimed to deepen China-Thailand cooperation across multiple sectors, foster unity among Thai and Chinese media, and enhance platforms for exchanges between the two nations in various fields.
The Yunnan Provincial Government leveraged the Chinese New Year as a cultural bridge to host this celebration, emphasizing cultural connections and mutual understanding.
The Chinese New Year Cultural Event held on January 17 at the Anantara Siam Hotel in Bangkok included various activities, such as the opening ceremony of the "One River, One Family in Thailand" event for 2025, the announcement of the Top 10 Lancang-Mekong Cooperation News Highlights of 2024, the "Joyful Reunion" Year of the Snake celebration marking 50 golden years of China-Thailand friendship with a special Chinese New Year concert, as well as the "One Family" market and other activities related to the Chinese New Year theme.
Jiraphon Sinthuprai, Minister Attached to the Prime Minister's Office, delivered the opening remarks on January 17, emphasizing the enduring exchanges between Thailand and China, particularly in the realm of culture. She noted that over the past five decades, both nations have faced numerous challenges and transformations but have maintained strong and growing ties through mutual understanding and a shared commitment to problem-solving.
"The relationship between Thailand and China still holds significant potential for further development, especially in areas such as the economy, trade, investment, and tourism. Both countries can collaborate to enhance infrastructure development to promote trade and investment, as well as cultural and educational exchanges, which are key factors in strengthening their ties," she stated.
Chinese Ambassador to Thailand, Han Zhiqiang, also addressed the event via video message, expressing gratitude to the Thai and Chinese teams for organizing the celebration of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations.
Ambassador Han remarked that Thailand is a good neighbor and partner, connected by mountains, rivers, and familial bonds. Despite differences in social systems, China and Thailand have shown mutual respect and support, collaborating in key areas such as trade, investment, and education, while assisting one another during crises. He highlighted that economic and trade cooperation benefits the people of both nations.
"May both countries continue to trust one another and walk side by side with confidence. I wish for prosperity in Thailand and China and peace and happiness for their people," the Ambassador concluded.
The atmosphere at the event was filled with the warmth of the Thailand-China friendship, featuring magnificent cultural performances from both Thailand and China, including singing, acting, and dancing, creating a truly spectacular experience!
In the evening, the celebration continued with lively performances marking the 2025 Chinese New Year in Thailand, bringing even more joy and excitement to the festivities.