\"One River, One Family\" Chinese New Year Cultural Event Strengthens Thailand-China Ties

The collaboration included the Yunnan Provincial Government, the Information Office of the Communist Party of Yunnan Province, the Yunnan South and Southeast Asia International Communication Center, MCOT Public Company Limited, Thai agencies, and other partners.

The event aimed to deepen China-Thailand cooperation across multiple sectors, foster unity among Thai and Chinese media, and enhance platforms for exchanges between the two nations in various fields.

The Yunnan Provincial Government leveraged the Chinese New Year as a cultural bridge to host this celebration, emphasizing cultural connections and mutual understanding.

The Chinese New Year Cultural Event held on January 17 at the Anantara Siam Hotel in Bangkok included various activities, such as the opening ceremony of the "One River, One Family in Thailand" event for 2025, the announcement of the Top 10 Lancang-Mekong Cooperation News Highlights of 2024, the "Joyful Reunion" Year of the Snake celebration marking 50 golden years of China-Thailand friendship with a special Chinese New Year concert, as well as the "One Family" market and other activities related to the Chinese New Year theme.

Jiraphon Sinthuprai, Minister Attached to the Prime Minister's Office, delivered the opening remarks on January 17, emphasizing the enduring exchanges between Thailand and China, particularly in the realm of culture. She noted that over the past five decades, both nations have faced numerous challenges and transformations but have maintained strong and growing ties through mutual understanding and a shared commitment to problem-solving.