How China outdoes Thailand in PM2.5 dust war

1. The policy involves closing, upgrading, and relocating fossil-fuel-based factories from the capital.

2. The government established an environmental-protection police unit to strictly enforce air-pollution laws.

3. Beijing implemented a policy to replace over 70,000 old taxis with electric ones and converted diesel and gas buses to electric vehicles. The government also produced affordable electric cars for personal use.

4. The green spaces in Beijing were increased to cover 50% of the city's area.

Strict enforcement of laws against illegal outdoor burning in all areas, including agricultural land. Outdoor grilling is banned, and forest burning is punishable by life imprisonment or even the death penalty.

5. Raising awareness and establishing regulations for the public, especially factory operators and individuals involved in illegal outdoor burning. Afterwards, strict law enforcement is applied.