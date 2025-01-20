Thai police thanked for facilitating return of foreign nationals

The Embassy of the People's Republic of China in Thailand has formally expressed gratitude to the Thai government for assisting Chinese actor Wang Xing, also known as Xing Xing.
Their statement, published on the embassy’s website, conveyed appreciation from the Chinese Embassy and Consulate-General in Thailand to the Thai government and all parties involved for their efforts and effective operations in this matter.
Wang Xing also expressed his thanks to the Thai police, Thai citizens and the relevant agencies for their assistance, ensuring his safe return to China.
Similarly, Chinese model Yang Zheqi posted his gratitude to the Thai police and authorities for their coordination, which facilitated his safe return to China.
Wang Xing and Yang Zheqi were victims of a call-centre scam that lured them into travelling to Myanmar. In both cases, the Thai police were able to come to their rescue and ensure their safe return.
Representatives of the Japanese Embassy in Thailand recently met with Pol Gen Thatchai Pitaneelaboot, Inspector-General of the Royal Thai Police and the director of the Child, Women Protection, Anti-human Trafficking and Fishery Industry Centre, to express gratitude for assistance in locating a Japanese youth, which led to his safe and prompt return to Japan.
Thatchai stated that the Royal Thai Police had integrated efforts with all sectors to establish operational guidelines for preventing and suppressing human trafficking, intercepting illegal entry by foreign nationals and preventing individuals from being deceived into working in third countries using Thailand as a transit point. This includes collaboration with international agencies to enhance global cooperation.
The police have been making continuous progress, achieving increasingly effective outcomes. They have successfully assisted both Thai and foreign victims of fraud, coordinating with authorities in the victims’ home countries to ensure their safe return. Many of these cases have not been publicised. These efforts have increased the trust of tourists and foreign nationals in the safety provided by Thai police.
“Thailand has never engaged in coercion or deception to force individuals into working in neighbouring countries. Thailand is not a hub for call-centre scams, nor does it deceive foreign nationals into illegal employment. Instead, criminal networks often use Thailand as a transit point to transport victims to neighbouring countries,” Thatchai said.
He also noted that some foreign media outlets have published false reports about the operations of the Thai police, leading to misunderstandings and damaging the reputation of the Thai Police and Thailand. Legal action will be taken as necessary to address these issues, he added.