Thai police thanked for facilitating return of foreign nationals

The Embassy of the People's Republic of China in Thailand has formally expressed gratitude to the Thai government for assisting Chinese actor Wang Xing, also known as Xing Xing.

Their statement, published on the embassy’s website, conveyed appreciation from the Chinese Embassy and Consulate-General in Thailand to the Thai government and all parties involved for their efforts and effective operations in this matter.

Wang Xing also expressed his thanks to the Thai police, Thai citizens and the relevant agencies for their assistance, ensuring his safe return to China.

Similarly, Chinese model Yang Zheqi posted his gratitude to the Thai police and authorities for their coordination, which facilitated his safe return to China.