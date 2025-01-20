Measures implemented to prevent agricultural burning

Measures to manage and prevent fine dust (PM2.5) in the agricultural sector were publicised on January 17 in a formal announcement released by the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives.

The statement, which was signed by the deputy minister Itthi Sirilatthayakorn, made it clear that air pollution from fine particulate matter (PM2.5) has become a crisis, negatively impacting public health, quality of life and the overall environment. It noted that a significant cause of this issue is agricultural burning, which increases smoke and fine dust, spreading pollution across a wide area and affecting the well-being of the population.

To effectively manage and mitigate the problem of fine dust in the agricultural sector, the Cabinet resolution of April 9, 2024, approved measures to enhance efforts in addressing air pollution and agricultural-related dust caused by burning.