Measures implemented to prevent agricultural burning

Measures to manage and prevent fine dust (PM2.5) in the agricultural sector were publicised on January 17 in a formal announcement released by the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives.
The statement, which was signed by the deputy minister Itthi Sirilatthayakorn, made it clear that air pollution from fine particulate matter (PM2.5) has become a crisis, negatively impacting public health, quality of life and the overall environment. It noted that a significant cause of this issue is agricultural burning, which increases smoke and fine dust, spreading pollution across a wide area and affecting the well-being of the population.
To effectively manage and mitigate the problem of fine dust in the agricultural sector, the Cabinet resolution of April 9, 2024, approved measures to enhance efforts in addressing air pollution and agricultural-related dust caused by burning.
The Ministry's announcement stipulates that in the development of projects supporting and enhancing the capacity of farmers, relevant agencies are tasked with determining the qualifications of farmers eligible to participate, ensuring that they have no history of burning in agricultural areas.
In addition, the Department of Agricultural Extension is tasked with verifying information on farmers who have conducted burning in agricultural areas and reporting the findings to the Office of the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives for further action.
Agencies implementing projects to support and enhance the capacity of farmers must set qualifications for farmers wishing to participate in the programme, specifically excluding those with a history of burning in agricultural areas.
Farmers with a history of burning in agricultural areas will be ineligible to participate in any agricultural support and capacity development programmes. This disqualification will apply from June 1, 2025, to May 31, 2027.
“Burning in agricultural areas” as referred to in this announcement, means any burning activity that occurred between January 17, 2025, and May 31, 2025.