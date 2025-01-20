Thaksin calls for legal clarity in Alpine Golf Course land dispute

He said that public funds are different from private funds, and the main issue is identifying the transferee. If the Land Department is found to be the transferee, then it must address any irregularities in the original transfer and be accountable for them.

As for whether the temple could reclaim the property, Thaksin said it would be up to the temple to decide if it wants to sell or lease the land to compensate the owners of Alpine Golf Course.

Thaksin explained that Alpine had not directly bought the land, but was a secondary buyer, adding that his clan is ready for any potential outcome. “Some have accused us of deceiving the temple, but we are not part of the initial transaction. We acquired the property later,” he said.

The land in question was originally owned by Wat Thammikaram in Pathum Thani. Thaksin purchased it in 1997 for 500 million baht from ex-agriculture minister Chucheep Harnsawat and Uraiwan Thienthong, the wife of late Snoh Thienthong. Chucheep and Uraiwan bought the land from the temple in 1990 for just 130 million baht.

