Thailand all set to implement equal marriage registration from Jan 23

January 23, 2025, will mark a historic moment for Thailand with the enforcement of the Marriage Equality law, Traisulee Traisoranakul, Secretary to the Minister of the Interior, said.

This milestone signifies the implementation of the Civil and Commercial Code Amendment Act (No. 24) 2024, expanding marriage rights to all couples regardless of gender.

Following the law’s publication in the Royal Gazette on September 24, 2024, Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul directed agencies, particularly the Department of Provincial Administration, to ensure readiness. Preparations have been completed, including updating rules, testing registration systems, and producing marriage and divorce certificates.