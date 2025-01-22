Thailand all set to implement equal marriage registration from Jan 23

January 23, 2025, will mark a historic moment for Thailand with the enforcement of the Marriage Equality law, Traisulee Traisoranakul, Secretary to the Minister of the Interior, said.
This milestone signifies the implementation of the Civil and Commercial Code Amendment Act (No. 24) 2024, expanding marriage rights to all couples regardless of gender.
Following the law’s publication in the Royal Gazette on September 24, 2024, Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul directed agencies, particularly the Department of Provincial Administration, to ensure readiness. Preparations have been completed, including updating rules, testing registration systems, and producing marriage and divorce certificates.
The department has trained staff to uphold equality and human rights principles while emphasising sensitivity in service delivery. A directive issued on January 21, 2025, instructed provincial governors to educate registrars on the new law and ensure compliance. Officials have been tasked with explaining the legal changes to local leaders and promoting public understanding. Specific guidance was also provided for cases involving foreign nationals, unregistered individuals, and same-sex Muslim couples, adhering to Chularajmontri Office guidelines.
To celebrate this milestone, the Ministry of Interior will host the “Sounding the Gong of Victory for All Love Across 878 Districts” event in Phuket, with creative celebrations in districts nationwide. Anutin encouraged officials to provide respectful and inclusive services, enhancing Thailand’s international image as a nation supporting human rights and diversity.
At Parliament, Second Deputy Speaker Paradorn Prisananantakul highlighted the legislature's role in enacting the law, enabling all Thai citizens to marry and build families. Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha approved rainbow flag decorations and invited MPs and the public to join small celebratory activities, marking this significant achievement.
Meanwhile, Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt confirmed the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration's readiness to provide equal marriage registration services. Staff training emphasised respectful communication and understanding, recognising the sensitivity of the issue. The governor reiterated the importance of inclusivity and attentiveness in public service.
This pivotal moment reflects Thailand’s commitment to equality, human rights, and inclusivity, celebrating love in all its forms across the nation, he said.